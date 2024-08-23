Save the Date: Taste of Sunnyside returns Oct. 13

Aug. 23, 2024 by Shane O’Brien

The Taste of Sunnyside restaurant crawl, a hugely popular annual event that showcases the neighborhood’s diverse culinary offerings, is set to return on Sunday, Oct. 13.

More than 60 local restaurants will take part in Taste of Sunnyside 2024, with more than 20 new businesses coming on board.

The Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District, which organizes the event, is making 1,200 tickets available for the event, making it by far the biggest Taste of Sunnyside in its 14-year history. Last year, capacity was limited to 900 tickets, with around 40 local businesses taking part.

The event will run from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, featuring live music, family-friendly activities and an exhibition showcasing local artists. It will also conclude with a block party on 46th Street between Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue.

Tickets for the event will go on sale the second week of September and cost $50 plus taxes and fees. Around the same time, the list of all participating restaurants will be published.

All ticket holders will receive a passport for all participating businesses, allowing them one taste per venue.

The event was changed to a crawl format in 2021 due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, with ticket holders now visiting stands erected outside participating establishments.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, said the change has had a positive impact on the event because it allows attendees to see where each restaurant is located.

McCall de Palomá described Taste of Sunnyside as the biggest event that takes place in Sunnyside every year, stating that it is important for the entire shopping district in the neighborhood.

“It’s not just important for the restaurants; it’s important for the entire shopping district at Sunnyside because people come here and they see things and then think, ‘oh my god, I gotta get back here. I gotta try that again’.” McCall de Palomá said.

He added that the event is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to make direct connections with their neighbors.

McCall de Palomá also noted that this year’s event will run for six hours, making it the longest-ever Taste of Sunnyside restaurant crawl.

There are two check-in locations for the event – at Lowery Plaza at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard and at the intersection of 46th Street and Queens Boulevard. Guests will receive recommended walking routes, while Sunnyside Shines runs two shuttles and an ADA-compliant bus for those who request transportation along the event route.

Follow Sunnyside Shines on Instagram @sunnysideshines for event updates and more information.