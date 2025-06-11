You are reading

Teppanyaki One opens in Sunnyside, serving bento boxes, poke bowls and more

Teppanyaki One Japanese Grill recently joined the Sunnyside area. Photo credit: Teppanyaki One.

June 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Teppanyaki One Japanese Grill recently expanded to the Sunnyside community, offering flavorful meals, from delicious teriyaki dishes to sushi, poke bowls and other culinary delights.

The eatery, located at 40-17 Queens Blvd., a space previously occupied by Arriba, officially opened in the neighborhood last month and offers an array of savory dishes without breaking the bank.

The Japanese grill prepares all of its food fresh, including chicken teriyaki, bento boxes, signature sushi rolls, like the volcano and dancing eel, along with other fresh-made dishes, like poke bowls, and sides, including seaweed salad, fried chicken dumplings, and more.

The restaurant’s bento boxes are a fan favorite among customers. Photo credit: Teppanyaki One.

The chain has locations throughout the five boroughs, including The Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, and one location in New Jersey. Their latest expansion to Queens is the second time the eatery has expanded in the borough, adding to the Junction Blvd. venue in Corona.

The restaurant’s name, Teppanyaki, refers to a unique cooking method created by the Japanese and influenced by Western steakhouses. The concept offers customers a more engaging dining experience, making each meal a moment to indulge and enjoy with friends or family. 

The new eatery has space to dine in or enjoy food to go. Photo credit: Teppanyaki One.

For those looking for a delicious and budget-friendly meal, the eatery offers specials throughout the week, including a limited-time offer for its chicken teriyaki special for $9.69 or its fried chicken dumplings for $4.99. 

The new Japanese grill makes all of their food fresh. Photo credit: Teppanyaki One.

In the weeks since Teppanyaki One opened in Sunnyside, the new addition has received an outpouring of positive feedback and reviews from customers. Many note their delicious dumplings and chicken teriyaki, as well as the venue’s fast and friendly service and satisfying meals at a great price.

The space offers meals to dine in or for takeout, and is available on most delivery apps, including GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. Customers can also call or place an order online directly through the restaurant’s website. 

 

