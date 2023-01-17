The Halfway Line Irish Pub in Woodside Closes After Six Year Run

Jan. 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An Irish sports bar in the heart of Woodside has closed after a six-year run.

The Halfway Line, located at 59-10 Woodside Ave., shuttered permanently Saturday. The establishment faces the 7-line elevated tracks and its exterior was instantly recognizable for a small outdoor area — situated at the front of the premises — that was decorated with various flags.

It is understood that the bar’s trade took a big hit with the onset of the pandemic and never fully recovered — which ultimately led to its closure.

The Queens Post visited the bar Friday afternoon and there were only two patrons. A bar worker said that business had been slow and that the establishment was no longer financially sustainable.

The bar was owned by Joe Moloney who is originally from Ireland. He could not be reached for comment.

The Halfway Line was a popular venue for Irish immigrants and general sports fans since it screened live sports games with a big emphasis on rugby. The bar also showed soccer, Irish football known as Gaelic football, hurling, baseball and American football.

The narrow-shaped watering hole had a number of framed sports jerseys pinned to the wall as well as a large U.S. flag and several wide-screen TVs. There was a pool table at the rear of the bar.

It was once known for its lively atmosphere and often hosted live Irish music sessions, karaoke, trivia nights, Halloween costume parties and fundraisers.

Its outdoor area was covered in various national flags including dozens of mini Irish tricolors. It also had flags representing various counties in Ireland.

One of the patrons there on Friday said he had been coming to the bar since it first opened and was sad to see it close.

It is unclear what will become of the premises, although speculation from inside the bar Friday indicated it would be replaced by a restaurant.

The closure comes more than four months after another beloved Irish bar in the Woodside shuttered.

Saints and Sinners, located across the street from The Halfway Line at 59-21 Roosevelt Ave., shuttered for good on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, another well-known Irish bar called The Grandstand, located in Maspeth, closed its doors in October having run into financial difficulties.