Top Queens venues for the ultimate Super Bowl game day experience

Photo: Katch Astoria

Feb. 7, 2024 By Seán Ó Briain

Sunday sees the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVIII and there are a number of exciting venues in Queens to catch the big game.

The Chiefs, who are attempting to win their third Super Bowl since 2020, take on the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with the Chiefs winning by 31-20 on that occasion.

The 49ers, on the other hand, are attempting to end a 29-year wait for a Super Bowl, last winning a Championship game in 1995 when they defeated the San Diego Chargers by 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and promises to be a spectacle for the ages. Here are some of the best places in Queens to catch the big game.

Photo: Queens Post

43 Bar & Grill, 43-06 43rd St., Sunnyside

Sunnyside staple 43 Bar & Grill is well-known for its live sports and Sunday will be no different. The bar offers an abundance of screen in addition to 32 beer taps and will be serving “atomic wings, awesome beers, and cocktails” throughout the day on Sunday.

Staff are encouraging customers to arrive early to secure a seat, stating that Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year at the bar.

Tap House Queens, 72-07 Austin St., Forest Hills

This lively hangout in Forest Hills features 10 big screens and more than 20 beers on tap, making it an ideal place to catch the game on Sunday.

The Tap House is offering a number of promotions for the game on Sunday, including a bucket of six domestic beers for $25.

The bar is additionally offering cans of Nutrl Vodka Seltzer for $6 and buckets of White Claw for $40.

The Wolfhound, 38-14 30th Ave., Astoria

Neighborhood Irish bar the Wolfhound is an excellent venue for a live sporting event and the atmosphere is sure to bubbling on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfhound will be serving “Infamous Wings” from 5 p.m. on Sunday, drafting in New York City chef Carlos Andres Velez – AKA “the Infamous Chef” – for the occasion.

Katch Astoria Gastropub, 31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

Boasting 64 big screens, Katch is a ready-made venue for any Super Bowl party.
Sports journalist Marie Isabelle Parada will be hosting a Super Bowl Party at Katch this Sunday, featuring a number of food and drink specials in addition to raffles held throughout the day.

The bar is expecting a big crowd on Sunday and is advising people to book a table to avoid disappointment on the day.

Photo: Legends

Legends Sports Bar, 71-04 35th Ave, Jackson Heights

This local sports bar in northwestern Queens features a wide variety of big screens and specialty cocktails, making it a prime location to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers.

As a dedicated sports bar, Legends promises an excellent atmosphere on Sunday for the biggest game in town.

