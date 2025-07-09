Travel Advisory: 7 train rerouted and delayed, LIRR cross-honors MetroCards

July 9, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Commuters along the 7 train line faced another frustrating commute Wednesday morning, as MTA officials confirmed severe delays on westbound service between Queens and Manhattan.

According to the MTA, some Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are terminating early at Hunters Point Avenue or Queensboro Plaza instead of completing the full route into Manhattan. Riders between Court Square and Times Square-42nd Street should also expect trains to arrive on the Flushing-bound track, a rare service pattern reversal that is causing confusion for regular riders.

Transit officials are urging customers to listen for station announcements and check digital displays to confirm where trains are headed. Commuters traveling from Flushing to Manhattan are encouraged to consider alternative routes, including the E, F, M, N, and W subway lines or the M34-SBS bus.

The delays were reportedly caused by a brake issue on one of the westbound trains, which forced some trains to be rerouted or end service early.

To ease the burden, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is cross-honoring MetroCards at no additional charge between Flushing-Main Street and Penn Station or Grand Central, including stops at Woodside—a move that offers a faster, albeit more crowded, option into Manhattan.

While no additional delays were reported as of publication time, the MTA has not provided an estimate for when full westbound service will be restored.

For real-time updates, riders are advised to use the MTA TrainTime app or check the official @NYCTSubway account on social media.