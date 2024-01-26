Two men assaulted, robbed by three strangers hours apart in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Jan. 26, 2024 By Bill Parry

Two men were assaulted and robbed by three strangers in Jackson Heights in two separate incidents occurring roughly three hours apart on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that the first attack occurred at just after 1:00 a.m. as a 29-year-old man approached the intersection of 35th Avenue and 81st Street when he was jumped by the three suspects who punched him multiple times before forcibly removing his property, police said.

The suspects ran off in an unknown direction and the victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

Three hours later, a 57-year-old man was attacked by the three assailants nearly a dozen blocks away in front of 35-61 92nd Street a block north of Roosevelt Avenue. In this incident, one of the perps placed the victim in a headlock while the other two men forcibly removed the victim’s property, police said, adding that the three men ran off in an unknown direction. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The NYPD released a surveillance image on Thursday that shows one of the suspects who was wearing distinctive coral blue sneakers, a gold winter coat, black pants and a white baseball cap. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Through Jan. 21, the 115th Precinct has reported 21 robberies so far in 2024, 4 more than the 17 that were reported at the same point last year, an increase of 23.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Assaults are on the decline in the 115th Precinct with 23 reported so far this year, 8 fewer than the 31 reported at the same point in 2023, a decrease of 25.8%, according to CompStat.