Woman mugged in Sunnyside Wednesday is latest victim in string of neighborhood robberies

Feb. 23, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A woman was attacked and robbed by a man in Sunnyside Wednesday night, Feb. 22 in what was the latest in a series of muggings in the neighborhood over the last two weeks.

The victim, 28, was approached by the unidentified suspect in the vicinity of 44th Street and 47th Avenue at around 10:50 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect proceeded to grab her bag and strike her with an object before stealing her bag and fleeing the scene southbound on 46th Street, the NYPD said.

The woman’s bag contained her cell phone, according to authorities.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, is believed to be approximately 30 years of age and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has short black hair, black eyes and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white hat and white shoes.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The Feb. 22 mugging follows a spate of similar incidents in the Woodside/Sunnyside neighborhood recently.

The crime spree started with the attack on a longtime Sunnyside resident in the early hours of Feb. 12. The victim was beaten and robbed by three suspects while walking home from work early along 44th Street between Skillman and Barnett Ave.

It was followed by the mugging of a 40-year-old victim on Bliss Street, between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue on Feb. 15.

Then, on Friday morning, Feb. 17, a 41-year-old man was attacked and mugged by four suspects dressed in black ski masks and hoodies while on the corner of Barnett Avenue and 43rd Street.

And two days ago, on Feb. 21, two men were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents — one in Sunnyside and the other in Woodside.

The spike in muggings led City Council member Julie Won to take to social media Tuesday, Feb. 21, and urge residents to be cautious when outside at night.

“Please be vigilant — walk in groups when possible and avoid walking alone late at night unless absolutely necessary,” Won wrote.

The lawmaker — who represents the 26th Council district that covers Sunnyside and Woodside — said that in light of the crimes, the 108th Precinct has increased its patrol of the area with extra marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as boots on the ground.