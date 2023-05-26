You are reading

Woman suffers head injuries during random E train attack in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly punched a 52-year-old woman on board an E train in Long Island City on Wednesday morning. (NYPD)

May 26, 2023 By Bill Parry

A woman suffered head injuries after she was attacked on board an E train in Long Island City earlier this week.

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are searching for a man who approached the 52-year-old victim as the southbound E train was arriving at the Queens Plaza station at 10:45 a.m. on May 24.

The unprovoked assault began with the assailant warning the woman to “look somewhere else,” according to the police report. He then began to punch her multiple times in the head. When the train came to a stop in the Queens Plaza station, her attacker ran off and fled the station, police said.

The victim sustained non-life threatening head injuries but remained in the subway car until it pulled into the Court Square station, where she got off and sought help. She was later transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect as he left the Queens Plaza subway station.

He is believed to be in his 30s and has a dark complexion with a goatee and a thin build. He is around 6 feet tall and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and black hooded jacket with gray sleeves and ripped light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

