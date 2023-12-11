Woman’s AirPods snatched inside Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City: NYPD

Dec. 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

An E train rider’s AirPods were stolen as she waited on a platform at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City last week.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and transit cops are looking for three strangers who approached the woman, 27, as she was waiting on the southbound E platform just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The individuals snatched the victim’s AirPods from her ears before running off.

The victim was not injured during the incident. Police have classified the theft as a grand larceny.

Two of the three suspects are believed to be teenagers, with the other being a young adult, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

One of the teens was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack. The other teen was wearing a dark vest over a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white and black sneakers. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white and black sneakers and an orange backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 10, the 108th Precinct has reported 708 grand larcenies in 2023, 60 fewer than the 648 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 9.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.