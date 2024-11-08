You are reading

Rosedale man sentenced to life for brutal murder and dismemberment plot inspired by crime TV shows: Feds

A Rosedale man was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday to life in prison for murdering and dismembering a woman to collect $200,000 in life insurance proceeds after watching episodes of “Dexter” and “The First 48” for tips on disposing of the victim’s body and covering up a violent crime.

Cory Martin, 37, was convicted by a federal jury in March following a two-week trial on all counts, including murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire conspiracy, and other related crimes.

