Nov. 8, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won has launched a OneLIC Community Priority Survey, aiming to solicit feedback from members of the Long Island City community about the OneLIC neighborhood plan.

The digital survey, launched on Oct. 24, is available in English and Spanish through Jan. 6, 2025 and seeks to continue the engagement process for the neighborhood plan, which has been ongoing since an initial town hall in November 2023.

The survey will engage those who live, work, own property or have a meaningful connection to the study area, which extends from the East River and Gantry Plaza State Park at the southwest to Queens Plaza and the Long Island City Industrial Business Zone in the north and to Court Square and 23rd Street in the east.

The study aims to gauge the community’s priorities in order to shape the future of LIC while also engaging with communities that have been less involved with the community engagement process over the past year.

Won’s office will work with local community and civic organizations to help push the survey out to relevant communities through in-person outreach, tabling at community events and canvassing. The survey is funded by Won’s office and created in partnership with Woodside on the Move and the Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development.

Once the survey closes, Won’s office will analyze the results and create a community visioning report, which will be circulated among the local community.

Won says the results of the survey will allow her to advocate for community priorities and help build a community-led vision for Long Island City.

She added that the survey will help to close outreach gaps by reaching members of the community that have not yet participated in the town halls and focus area meetings that have been ongoing for the last 12 months.

“I am excited to launch our OneLIC Community Priorities Survey, which will allow our neighbors to give direct feedback on their priorities for affordable housing, new parks and schools, waterfront access, investments in Queensbridge Houses, and more,” Won said in a statement.

“This survey will close outreach gaps and ensure we are actively engaging the communities whose voices may not have been represented in the Long Island City planning process thus far. The survey results will inform my advocacy on behalf of the community and allow our neighbors to shape the Long Island City they want to see.”

The OneLIC plan includes a number of zoning changes for the neighborhood and aims to create new housing and park space as well as improving connectivity and street safety within the neighborhood.

Representatives from the Department of City Planning said the One LIC plan will create 16,000 new homes, at least 4,000 of which will be affordable, and 16,000 new jobs across various sectors.

DCP officials said the plan will also create 7-9 acres of public space on the LIC waterfront, several new schools, safer streets, support for existing businesses and protection for existing tenants.