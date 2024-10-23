You are reading

Teen gang member indicted on murder charge for shooting death of motorist in St. Albans: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted a 15-year-old boy on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and other related crimes for allegedly shooting and killing a motorist in St. Albans last month.

The alleged gang member was arraigned Tuesday in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment for discharging a 9 mm handgun multiple times following a dispute with a rival gang member. William Alcindor, 66, of Cambria Heights, who was not the intended target, was shot once in the head and twice in the body as he drove past the location in his Nissan Rogue. The car then slammed into a nearby pedestrian.

