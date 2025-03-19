Art Deco-inspired design defines Malt Drive’s unique architectural vision in LIC

March 19, 2025 By Jessica Militello

TF Cornerstone’s latest Long Island City development puts art and history at the forefront, blending local artists’ work and Art Deco influences to honor the neighborhood’s industrial past.

Located at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, near Hunter’s Point South and Gantry Plaza State Park, the newly available 1,386-unit rental development integrates historical elements and contemporary design, creating a visually rich and culturally inspired living space.

TF Cornerstone frequently collaborates with local artists, incorporating their work to enhance the themes of its projects. SVP Zoe Elghanayan partnered with Brooklyn-based creative agency Proponent to bring this vision to life, drawing inspiration from local artists to shape the final design.

The newly developed apartment buildings are situated on a recently created city street, seamlessly integrating two new blocks into the neighborhood. Their names pay homage to the Jack Frost sugar refinery, a historic corporation that once stood as four buildings before later serving as a beer distribution center.

Artists throughout NYC have contributed to the space, including two sculptures purchased from the non-profit art gallery Culture Lab LIC, such as “Dancing Ants” by Judith Weller and “Octopus” by Christine Galvez, which they purchased last summer at a female sculptor show.

Paper artist Matthew Shlian created five custom Art-Deco and Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired pieces that offer residents a thoughtful and intricate piece to admire as they enter and leave the building.

“I begin with a system of folding,” Shlian explained in his artist statement to TF Cornerstone. “And at a certain point, the material takes over. From a straight-on view, they reference that style of work, but because they are dimensional, you can move around them and you can start to see these other patterns start to emerge that weren’t there initially.”

Other art deco pieces include uniquely shaped mirrors throughout the space from a contemporary design studio in Brooklyn called Bower Studios and nine bespoke pieces from Mark Jupiter, based in DUMBO, including furniture for both of the building’s coworking spaces.

Brooklyn-based artists Chen Chen and Kai Williams contributed sixteen caviar sconces seen throughout the lobbies, made from steel shot.

The Malt Drive development offers studios and apartments, with rentals ranging from around $3,580 for a studio with one bathroom to a two-bedroom, two-bath, and an alcove for around $7,490. The listing boasts amenities for an additional fee, such as a rooftop space, fitness center, laundry room, parking garage, outdoor pool, a children’s playroom, and convenient adjacence to the ferry, the 7 train, buses, and the LIRR.