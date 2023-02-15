Astoria doner kebab restaurant launches appeal to find newlyweds who had first dance inside the eatery

Feb. 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The operators of a restaurant in Astoria are on a mission to track down a pair of newlyweds who danced and dined inside the premises shortly after getting married last week — and they want to offer the couple a year’s supply of doner kebabs.

The couple visited German Doner Kebab (GDK), located at 31-75 Steinway St., on Friday afternoon where they enjoyed their first meal together as newlyweds, according to a company spokesperson.

The pair, dressed in their wedding clothes, also appeared to have their first dance together inside the eatery having just tied the knot, the spokesperson said.

A video provided by GDK shows the couple smiling and dancing on the restaurant floor while a worker there serenades them by singing and clapping. The heartwarming moment took place five days after the new eatery opened.

The staff at the location didn’t get the couple’s details, but the store’s operators want to find them and offer them a year’s supply of doner kebabs as a wedding gift.

Ali Lodi, the manager of the restaurant on the day, said that the pair uplifted everyone inside the premises.

“It was so wonderful to be part of this couple’s special day,” Lodi said.

“Our colleague Barkissa serenaded them as they danced on the restaurant floor, it was truly a memorable moment.”

Lodi appealed to the public to help them identify and locate the happy couple.

“We are just sorry that we didn’t get their names as we would love to get back in touch to gift them with free kebabs for a year – please help us find them!”

Readers are asked to contact the company via Instagram at @GermanDonerKebabUSA if they know the newlyweds.