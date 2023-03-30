You are reading

DOT to install traffic lights at Astoria intersection where 7-year-girl was fatally struck in February

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that it plans to install traffic lights at the Astoria intersection where a 7-year-old girl was struck dead by an SUV in February. A picture of 7-year-old Dolma Naadhum (L) and the intersection where she was killed (R) (Photos by Paul Frangipane)

March 30 2023, By Michael Dorgan

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that it plans to install traffic lights at the Astoria intersection where a 7-year-old girl was struck dead by an SUV in February, answering the calls of local leaders, residents and the victim’s family.

The agency will install the traffic signals in May having completed a control study of the intersection — located at Newtown Road and 45th Street — following the death of Dolma Naadhun on Feb. 17.

Naadhun was fatally struck by the driver of a Ford Explorer while she was crossing the intersection with her mother and sister just before 6 p.m. The driver — a 46-year-old woman — allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with her.

Naadhun’s death sent shockwaves throughout the neighborhood and led to calls for the DOT to make the intersection safer by installing various traffic calming measures — particularly traffic lights — at the location.

An online petition launched by Naadhun’s brother urging the DOT to erect traffic signals at the junction generated more than 32,500 signatures.

The DOT said it has already improved crosswalk markings at the intersection and put down painted curb extensions, which stop cars from parking near an intersection in order to improve visibility. 

The agency had been waiting on the control study to be completed before it made a decision to install traffic lights.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez made the announcement on Thursday, March 30.

“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable and we continue to keep Dolma Naadhum and her family in our hearts,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “In addition to making immediate safety enhancements at the intersection, DOT has conducted an intersection control study, which recommended a traffic signal. We will continue to explore safety enhancements along the corridor.” 

The intersection of Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria on Thursday, March 2, 2023, where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun was fatally struck by a driver (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

The city’s Dept. of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez (L), in March, visiting the intersection where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun was fatally struck (Photo via Twitter @CMJulieWon)

The DOT said it will also install all-way stop signs on Newtown Road and 46th Street. At all-way stop signs, vehicles are required to come to a full stop before proceeding.

The news was welcomed by a number of local elected officials, many of whom attended various vigils held in honor of Naadhun and advocated for the traffic lights. The lawmakers who called for the traffic signals to be installed included City Council members Julie Won, Tiffany Cabán and Selvena Brooks-Powers, state Sen. Michael Gianaris, as well as Assembly members Jessica González-Rojas and Zohran Mamdani.

Won said she was grateful for the DOT’s decision, which she said was made at rapid speed.

“Our heart still breaks with our community as we mourn the loss of Dolma Rinchen Naadhun,” Won said. “It should not take the loss of a child’s life for us to install preventative road designs for street safety.”

Won, along with Cabán and Brooks-Powers, had written to the DOT on Feb. 20 calling for new safety measures at the intersection, including traffic lights.

Teachers, students, parents and children gather at PS85Q in Astoria to celebrate Dolma Naadhum’s life on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Cabán said she was also pleased with the decision and said the neighborhood was still mourning the loss of Naadhun.

“Nothing can bring back Dolma Naadhun, or eliminate the grief afflicting her family and community,” Cabán said. “We hope, however, that installing this traffic light will at least honor her precious life and prevent further tragedies.”

Cabán said more work needs to be done to reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries across the city, such as increasing the number of protected bike lanes, adding more daylighting measures and increasing the number of roads closed off to vehicular traffic. Daylighting is a process of removing any visual barriers within a minimum of 10 feet of a crosswalk or intersection in order to increase the visibility of both pedestrians and motorists.

She also called for a state bill known as “Sammy’s Law” to be passed which would give the city greater control over setting speed limits, and for legislation to reduce the blood alcohol limit of drivers from .08 to .05.

The driver who struck Naadhun had the legal amount of alcohol in her system when tested after the crash, the DOT said, although the exact measurement is unclear. The driver also had a learner’s permit and was traveling without a licensed adult in the vehicle, the agency said.

“This cannot be the end of our efforts to win life-saving infrastructure improvements,” Cabán said. “We remain steadfast in our fight to build a city where car-induced deaths and injuries are a thing of the past.

A picture of Dolma Naadhun was erected in Astoria Heights Playground at a vohgil in her honor in February February (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Tsering Wangdu, father of 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun speaks at a rally in Astoria Heights Playground on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Elected officials and community members are calling on the city to install a traffic light at the corner of Newtown Road and 45th Street in, where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun was killed by a driver who failed to make a complete stop at the stop sign.

Tsering Wangdu, father of 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun speaks at a rally in Astoria Heights Playground on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Wangdu had called on the DOT to install traffic lights at the intersection (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Man sought for assaulting teenager and stealing his phone in Flushing: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who shoved a teenager to the ground and snatched his cellphone in Flushing earlier this month.

Authorities say that a 19-year-old man was walking near 135-32 Roosevelt Ave. at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, when he was approached by the suspect. The unknown man proceeded to push the teen to the ground before stealing his cellphone and fleeing the scene on foot.

Read More
0
Ben’s Deli reopens in Bay Terrace after being forced to temporarily close due to expired permit

Ben’s Deli in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center was temporarily shut down by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene due to a permit issue, but has reopened its doors as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a corporate spokesperson for Ben’s Deli, the closure had nothing to do with the sanitary conditions in the restaurant, which were deemed to have met its requirements. The spokesperson told QNS the restaurant was shut down Wednesday as a result of a delay in the city renewing its permit, which had expired. Consequently, it was closed until the new permit arrived Thursday afternoon.

Read More
0
Jamaica man sentenced in fatal shooting of grocery store worker in 2011: DA

It took nearly a dozen years, but justice has finally been meted out in Queens Criminal Court for the fatal shooting of a Jamaica grocery store worker in 2011.

Dewayne Henry, 45, of Long Street, on March 30 received an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in prison for gunning down 65-year-old Jorge Marte during a botched robbery at the Melani Grocery. Henry has been incarcerated on unrelated charges for much of the time since the murder, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Read More
0
SUV driver fatally strikes pedestrian trying to cross Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge in Queens

A pedestrian who was attempting to cross the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge that connects Howard Beach and Broad Channel was struck and killed by an SUV driver early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. on March 30 regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge — formerly known as the North Channel Bridge — in the vicinity of Cross Bay Boulevard, within the confines of the 100th Precinct.

Read More
0
Editorial | Save local news in New York: A message to ‘the three people in the room’

It’s time for the “three people in the room” traditionally responsible for working out New York’s annual budget to deliver a front-page rescue for New York state’s journalism industry.

That rescue comes in the form of the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act” (S.625/A.2958), one of the many legislative items now before Assembly Speaker Heastie, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Governor Kathy Hochul as they work to hammer out a new state budget by the April 1 deadline.

Read More
0
Load More Articles