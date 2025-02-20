Duo sought for allegedly attacking a 7 train rider at Corona Plaza: NYPD

Feb. 20, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for two men who allegedly attacked a 7 train rider in Corona during a recent morning rush hour.

The 37-year-old victim was aboard a Flushing-bound 7 train at the 103rd Street–Corona Plaza station at around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, when two strangers approached him and engaged the victim in a verbal dispute. The argument escalated into violence when one of his assailants struck him multiple times in the head with a coffee tumbler, police said Wednesday.

The second perpetrator threw an umbrella at the rider before they got off the train at Corona Plaza and fled the station onto Roosevelt Avenue. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of one of the suspects and described him as having a light complexion. He wore a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, black gloves, dark pants, and dark shoes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is offered for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 16, the 115th Precinct has reported 58 felony assaults so far in 2025, three fewer than the 61 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 4.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with eight reported so far this year, one fewer than the nine reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 11.1%, according to CompStat.