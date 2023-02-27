Filipino chicken giant Jollibee will open in Elmhurst next year, its third location in Queens

Feb. 27. 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A global fried chicken chain based out of the Philippines is coming to Elmhurst.

Jollibee, which has more than 1,300 restaurants worldwide, will open some time next year at 91-19 Queens Blvd., a space situated on the block across from the Queens Center Mall, a spokesperson for the company told the Queens Post.

The restaurant will be the company’s third in Queens following on from its popular Woodside location and its Downtown Jamaica eatery which opened in July.

The new establishment, which will be around 2,700 square feet, will serve the company’s range of battered deep-fried chicken offerings including its signature Chickenjoy bucket that consists of deep-fried chicken legs and thighs.

The company is also known for its chicken tenders, burgers and burger steak patties. Spaghetti dishes are also typically on the menu as well as a traditional Filipino noodle dish called Palabok Fiesta.

The operators of Jollibee said they have decided to open at the space since it is situated in a busy area with high foot traffic.

“We want to make Jollibee more accessible to all customers… to serve residents, shoppers and those coming from work,” the spokesperson said. “Customers can expect our mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken and other delicious menu offerings at a great value that is always served with joy.”

TimeOut, a New York City guide publication, was one of the first to report on the opening.

The new restaurant adds to the company’s Woodside location, which opened at 62-29 Roosevelt Ave. in 2009. The Woodside restaurant is located in the Little Manila section of the neighborhood, which gets its name from the large Filipino population in the area.

Jollibee opened its second Queens location in July at 160-08 Jamaica Ave.— inside a century-old, four-story building that was recently renovated. The company operates a ground floor space in the building that also houses big-brand chains such as CVS, Burlington and Target.

The company said it is looking to expand its footprint in Queens further with the opening of its Elmhurst establishment, which will be the chain’s 66th store in the U.S.

The company has two other New York City locations, both of which are located in Midtown Manhattan.