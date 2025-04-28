HANAC in Astoria expands mental health support for older adults during Mental Health Awareness Month

April 28, 2025 By Jessica Militello

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the HANAC Harmony JVL Older Adult Center in Astoria is expanding its efforts to combat loneliness, depression, and isolation among older adults through various classes, support services and community-building initiatives.

Located at 27-40 Hoyt Ave. S., the center provides wellness classes, cultural trips, creative activities, and social services referrals for adults aged 60 and older. Staff also offer trauma-informed support and resources for seniors struggling with mental health concerns or homelessness.

“The center is open to the community, and individuals from all five boroughs can come and join our activities,” said Sonia Pajaj, program director of the older adult center. “We provide lunch from Monday to Friday, and we offer a variety of activities. The only requirement is identification proving they are 60 years of age or older.”

The JVL Older Adult Center, operated by the nonprofit HANAC, has been serving Western Queens for more than 35 years. It addresses a critical need in a community where at least 40% of older adults experience loneliness or social isolation, according to national estimates. Beyond activities and classes, the center offers congregate lunch service, nutritional workshops, educational programs, and social work assistance.

“We try to educate, reduce stigma, and build trust in mental health services,” Pajaj said. “A lot of older adults go through grief because they have lost a family member, loved one, or partner, and that’s something we see very often.”

The center employs licensed social workers and an on-site psychotherapist to provide group and individual therapy sessions. Regular presentations cover topics such as anxiety, depression, grief, and coping with life changes. Pajaj emphasized that creating a welcoming, non-judgmental environment is key to encouraging older adults to openly discuss emotional well-being.

“We try to normalize conversations about mental health by validating their feelings and creating open dialogues,” she said.

The center also addresses an often-overlooked issue: homelessness among older adults. Staff help seniors apply for benefits, entitlements, and housing support. If the center cannot provide direct assistance, it connects members with outside resources. According to a 2024 report from LiveOn NY, the number of single adults ages 65 and older in New York City’s main shelter system more than doubled between 2014 and 2022.

“Unfortunately, we have had some cases where they don’t have a place to live,” Pajaj said. “We assess their needs and guide them through the process to ensure they feel supported every step of the way. Finding stable housing can be truly life-changing.”

In addition to services, the center brings seniors together through monthly events and holiday celebrations to foster a sense of belonging. The next event, a Mother’s Day celebration in May, will feature food, live performances, and an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“We make sure any new members are aware of our classes, activities, lunches, and services,” Pajaj said. “We engage them with others so they feel they have a community, are welcomed, and can participate together.”

For more information about the HANAC Harmony JVL Older Adult Center, visit hanac.org.