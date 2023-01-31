You are reading

‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Borough President Richards leads emotional candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

Posted by

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols outside Queens Borough Hall Monday, Jan. 30 after Nichols’ death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tenn., made national headlines for the brutality in which the officers beat him.

vigil

The Queens community gathers at a vigil for Tyre Nichols outside Queens Borough Hall on Monday, Jan. 30. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Almost immediately after news broke about Nichols’ death, the Memphis police officers who beat him to death were fired and charged with murder. The police department released the body cam footage of the fatal beating on Jan. 27, but many people, including some at the vigil, have refused to watch it due to its extremely graphic nature.

vigil

(Photo by Bruce Adler)

“I held my son a little tighter trying to prepare myself to watch that video,” Richards said. “It weighed heavily Thursday, going into Friday. Tyre Nichols was 29 years old, a father of a 4-year-old, photographer, FedEx worker and a son. He didn’t deserve that. Sixty-six minutes of hell. It doesn’t matter why he was stopped; he didn’t deserve to die. His family didn’t deserve that. It doesn’t matter what color an officer is. If you brutalize someone, you must be held accountable.”

vigil

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was emotional as he spoke during the vigil for Tyre Nichols outside Queens Borough Hall. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Richards recalled his first stop-and-frisk encounter when he was 13 years old. According to Richards, one of the officers who stopped him pointed a gun at him because they said he fit the description of a robber. He said he often thinks about that encounter, especially since he often passes by where it occurred on Merrick Boulevard.

vigil

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

“We’re not here to indict an entire department,” Richards said. “We’re here to indict a system that says Black lives don’t matter. You can’t look at that video and not tell me, when he’s being beaten with a baton and pepper sprayed. The [officers] lied to his mother. It took 20 minutes for an ambulance to show up.”

vigil

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Richards called upon Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as a way of taking action in order to prevent something like this from happening again. The proposed act would increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct; restrict the use of certain policing practices; enhance transparency and data collection; and establish better practices and training requirements. He also called upon governors across the nation to put an end to qualified immunity for officers.

vigil

Councilman James Gennaro speaks during the vigil. (Photo by Bruce Adler)

“I entered public service to try and make a little bit of a difference,” Councilman James Gennaro said. “Everyone here is trying to make a little bit of a difference by being here, holding on to one another, recognizing the work that still needs to be done, by joining together in prayers for the Nichols family and all of the Tyre Nichols we don’t know about.”

Among those who spoke at the vigil in addition to Richards were local officials, community leaders and members of the community. Leaders of faith in attendance led those at the vigil in prayer for Nichols’ family during such a difficult time.

“This is another shameful moment in America for America,” Queens Civic Congress Executive Vice President Ashook Ramsaran said. “Another shameful moment for all of us. When will this stop? We keep on saying enough is enough but it still continues.”

vigil

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

“As the mother of a son, seeing the video and hearing [Nichols] cry for his mother as she was only a few feet away, that broke my heart,” one community member said. “You always worry every day what’s going to happen to your child. We grieve as mothers that understand every day when we go out every day, we have to worry. To see that brutality for no reason, it breaks my heart because he did not deserve it.”

Councilman Shekar Krishnan talked about how the death of Nichols weighed on the community’s collective conscience. He brought up the fact that many people who knew Nichols have since come out to talk about what a caring person he was.

vigil

Councilman Shekar Krishnan speaks at the vigil. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

“This brutal murder of Tyre Nichols illustrates how we come together over and over again,” Krishnan said. Because the murder of Black brothers and sisters is something we must address. If we are to say that Black lives matter, if we are to mean it, then it begins with the hard and painful work of recognizing how many black lives we have lost to police violence and brutality. The officers responsible for this horrific senseless murder must be held fully accountable under law. It pains me and all of us here the countless times we’ve had to come together as New Yorkers and across our country to reckon with such a system and the Black lives lost to its violence.”

Recent News
Op-Ed: This Year’s State Budget Must Prioritize Climate, Jobs, and Justice for New York

Op-Ed, Jan. 30, By Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas

In a time of rampant economic inequality and environmental injustice, it is easy to feel defeated.  Here in Queens and across New York State, however, communities are organizing for a better future. New Yorkers from different backgrounds and with different lived experiences are proving that we can build community, organize, and create a future that reflects our shared values.

Read More
0
BP launches new advisory panel for youth to become civically engaged in the future of Queens

In an effort to get more young people involved in civics, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has created a new advisory panel known as the Youth and Young Adult Council to introduce the “youngest and fiercest” community advocates to both community service and organization.

Members of the advisory body will advocate concerns through means of community engagement by participating in one of two cohorts. The first will be made up of high school representatives between the ages of 13 and 17, while the second cohort will be comprised of young adults between the ages of 18 and 25.

Read More
0
Load More Articles