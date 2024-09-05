Housing lottery launches for 43 one-bedroom units in 7-story Astoria building, rent starts at $1,974

Sept. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 43 one-bedroom units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 21-11 31st Ave. in the Ditmars Steinway section of Astoria.

While previous building permits listed plans for 86 residences, the latest filings show there will only be 43 total housing units, all of which are one-bedroom.

All 43 units have been allocated, with 36 reserved for individuals earning 80% of the area median income and seven for those earning 130%. The monthly rent for the 36 units at 80% of the median income is set at $1,974, accommodating up to three people per unit. Eligible households must have an annual income between $72,652 and $111,840.

For the seven one-bedroom units designated for those earning 130% of the area median income, the monthly rent is $2,600. These units can house up to five people, with an annual household income requirement ranging from $89,143 to $181,740.

Amenities for residents of this building include energy-efficient appliances, cable or satellite TV, air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit, a shared laundry room, package lockers, security cameras, an accessible entrance and an elevator. The building is also within close proximity to multiple schools and bus stops that provide public transport. In addition to the housing, the building will also have retail space on the first floor. While hot water is included in the rent, tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the units allocated in this building must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 4. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

Fran Huang of HPL Engineering is listed as the applicant to construct this new building.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 21-11 31st Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.