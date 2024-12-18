You are reading

Housing lottery launches for 72 units at AURA in LIC, studios starting at $3,423

AURA at 23-10 42nd Rd. in Long Island City. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Dec. 18, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 72 units at AURA, a 37-story mixed-use building in Long Island City.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Located at 23-10 42nd Rd., AURA features 240 residential units, with 168 offered at market rate. The 72 remaining units have all been designated for individuals who earn 130% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $201,890.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Studios account for 25 of the units set aside, 17 of which have a monthly rent of $3,423 and are meant for residents earning an annual income ranging from $117,360-$161,590. The other eight units cost $3,434 a month in rent and are meant for those earning $117,738-$161,590 annually. No more than two people can reside in each of these units.

Another 34 units are one-bedroom and are intended for up to three residents. Five of these units have a monthly rent of $3,674 and are intended for households earning $125,966-$181,740 in annual income. The other 29 one-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $3,661 and each household must combine to earn $125,520-$181,740 annually.

The last 13 units are two-bedroom. These units have a monthly rent of $4,376. Households of up to five people can reside there, as long as they have a combined annual income ranging from $150,035-$218,010.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Amenities within each unit include a dishwasher, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air-conditioning, hardwood floors, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, charging outlets with USB ports, an intercommunication device and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including electric heat and, for the studios with a rent of $3,423, the one-bedroom units with a rent of $3,661 and the two-bedroom units, electric stove as well.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Other amenities available at AURA include garages, bike storage lockers, package lockers, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a business center, a lounge, an elevator, outdoor areas, including an outdoor terrace and a rooftop terrace, storage. security cameras, an on-site resident manager and an accessible entrance.

The gym. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The business center. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

AURA is smoke-free and pet-friendly. The building even features a dog washing station. Fees apply to the dog washing station, the garage, storage, the fitness center, the lounge, the yoga and personal training studios and the terraces.

The lounge. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Fogarty Finger designed AURA, while Werwaiss Properties developed the building.

The building is just steps away from multiple public transportation options, including the E, M, and R subway lines at Queens Plaza and the 7, N, and W lines at Queensboro Plaza, offering quick and easy access to Manhattan and other parts of Queens. This prime location also puts AURA within walking distance of parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Those who intend to apply for housing at AURA must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 24. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to AURA, c/o iAfford NY LLC, 141 Flushing Ave., Building 77, Suite #1201A, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

