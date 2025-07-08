You are reading

Take flight: iFLY Indoor Skydiving officially opens in Long Island City July 19

iFLY is having a grand opening celebration in LIC on Saturday, July 19. Photo credit: iFLY Indoor Skydiving.

July 8, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready to take flight with the official grand opening of iFLY Indoor Skydiving on Saturday, July 19.

The event will feature an array of family-friendly activities to welcome Western Queens to the gravity-defying facility.

The new space, located at 10-20 Borden Ave., in Long Island City, is the latest expansion for the world leader in indoor skydiving. The event, which begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m., will have activities like face painting, an ice cream bar, balloon twister, door prizes, iFly instructor air shows, and more fun at the day-long event. 

iFLY has expanded to 20 locations throughout the U.S since its inception 25 years ago. The innovative space provides guests with the thrill of being in the air without having to take the jump out of an airplane tens of thousands of feet in the air. Whether guests are interested in dipping their toes in the skydiving experience before stepping onto a plane or just want to try something fun and different, the new facility provides a perfect activity with friends and family, or a unique date idea. 

The exterior of the new facility, which will officially open on Saturday, July 19. Photo credit: iFLY Indoor Skydiving.

The LIC location first soft-launched in March 2024. Its official grand opening celebration is free and open to the public, offering guests the chance to tour the space, watch live demonstrations by instructors, enjoy complimentary snacks, and experience the facility firsthand.

For those who are interested in getting in the air, flight experiences will be available that day as well as any upcoming days based on booking availability.

The exciting new venue joins a list of businesses and restaurants constantly opening in the ever-expanding Western Queens community. The latest opening provides guests with a high-octane, adrenaline-filled experience and an unforgettable memory with friends and family.

iFly’s grand opening celebration on July 19. Photo credit: iFLY Indoor Skydiving.

When guests book a flight, they can try it solo, with a friend, or with a group and book up to 10 flights. Each flight includes one-on-one instruction and free equipment rental. To book a flight or learn more about iFly, visit their website

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bay Shore man killed in single-car crash on Cross Island Parkway: NYPD

A Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the Cross Island Parkway in Bay Terrace on the night of Wednesday, July 2.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near Bell Boulevard and Fort Totten, where they found the victim in the wreckage. EMS transported him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The motorist was later identified as Vincent Argiro, 51, of Bay Shore.

Read More
0
2025 Guide to NYC Neighborhoods: Queens

Jul. 8, 2025 By Adrienne Farr

Queens is one of the city’s most family-friendly boroughs, offering diverse neighborhoods, green spaces, and cultural experiences. Families can enjoy sprawling parks like Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, the Queens Zoo, and kid-focused museums like the New York Hall of Science.

Read More
0
Load More Articles