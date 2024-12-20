You are reading

LaGuardia Community College offers tuition-free program for immigrant nurses to join NYC healthcare workforce

Photo courtesy of LaGuardia Community College.

Photo courtesy of LaGuardia Community College.

Dec. 20, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

LaGuardia Community College is inviting internationally-trained nurses living in New York City to apply for the NYC Welcome Back Center, a tuition-free program that helps nurses transition into the US healthcare sector as Registered Nurses.

The program, which is open to New York State residents authorized to work in the US, allows students to take classes to improve their English language skills and prepares them for the national licensing exam that all Registered Nurses must pass.

The program’s next cohort begins in February 2025 and is provided through a partnership between LaGuardia’s Continuing Education program and its Health Science Department.

Classes are team-taught by ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) instructors and faculty from LaGuardia’s Nursing Program. 

The program aims to allow students to improve their English skills while also refreshing their nursing knowledge and comparing the US workplace to their home countries.

Classes will be held at night from 6-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday to accommodate working students. Throughout the program, students will be eligible to receive case management, support services, and referrals to educational, community and professional programs and organizations.

Sunil B. Gupta, vice president of Continuing Education at LaGuardia, said the NYC Welcome Back Center helps meet the city’s need for a culturally and linguistically diverse workforce.

“It helps skilled immigrant professionals overcome credentialing and language barriers, enabling them to contribute their talents to the NYC workforce where they are in demand,” Gupta said in a statement.

Mamata Dhakal, a nurse from Nepal who became a Registered Nurse in the US with the help of the NYC Welcome Back Center, praised the program’s impact.

Dhakal, who moved to the US in 2007, worked as a college assistant, babysitter, and private tutor but said she longed to join New York’s healthcare workforce. She spoke of how she enrolled in the NYC Welcome Back Center, where she improved her English language skills and passed her national licensing exam to become a Registered Nurse in the city.

“LaGuardia has helped me in each and every moment to learn English, earn a degree and become a Registered Nurse,” Dhakal said in a statement.

Mamata Dhakal pictured with her parents. Photo: LaGuardia Community College.

Mamata Dhakal pictured with her parents. Photo: LaGuardia Community College.

Anyone interested in applying for the NYC Welcome Back Center must do so before the program’s application deadline, Jan. 31, next year.

Click here to learn more about Welcome Back Center and eligibility. Anyone with questions about the program is advised to visit LaGuardia’s NYC Welcome Back Center webpage, email nycwbc@lagcc.cuny.edu, or call (718) 482-5460. The office, located in LaGuardia’s C-Building Room C-239, 29-10 Thomson Ave., is open for walk-in visits Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The NYC Welcome Back Center is part of LaGuardia’s Center for Immigrant Education and Training (CIET), which LaGuardia says has helped thousands of recent immigrants and their families improve their English language skills and get trained for job opportunities since its founding more than two decades ago.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
FDNY fights 2-alarm blaze in Rockaway Beach at BBQ joint with a rich history of a bygone era

The FDNY battled a two-alarm blaze at a restaurant in Rockaway Beach that stirred up some ghosts for residents of the neighborhood.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at the Smoke and Barrel BBQ at 97-20 Rockway Beach Blvd., in the same location as the old Boggiano’s Bar and Grill. It stood for three-quarters of a century across from the entrance to Rockaway Beach’s Playland Amusement Park, which drew visitors from across the city to what was known as the Irish Riviera, an alternative to Coney Island on the Brooklyn side of Jamaica Bay.

Read More
0
Amazon faces largest U.S. strike as Maspeth teamsters join nationwide picket lines Thursday

Hundreds of warehouse workers and drivers walked off the job and joined the picket line outside the massive DBK4 Amazon fulfillment center in Maspeth on Thursday morning as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) launched the largest strike ever against the $2 trillion corporation in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Illinois.

Amazon workers at other facilities across the country say they are prepared to join them to protest unfair labor practices after the IBT set a Dec. 15 deadline for Amazon to begin negotiations on a new agreement. The union was ignored.

Read More
0
Load More Articles