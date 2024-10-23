You are reading

LIC BID expansion approved, doubling coverage and bringing enhanced services to the neighborhood in 2025

The proposed expansion of the Long Island City BID. Photo: Long Island City Partnership

Oct. 23, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Office of the New York State Comptroller has approved the expansion of the LIC Business Improvement District (BID), allowing the BID to offer services in the expansion area from Jan. 1, 2025.

The expansion, which more than doubles the number of block faces covered by the BID from 73 block faces to 156, was recently approved by the New York City Council in a 48-1 vote last month.

The State Comptroller’s decision is the final step in a three-year process and will allow the Long Island City BID to expand across Sunnyside Yards to the east as far as 35th Street and 47th Avenue. The decision also allows the BID to expand as far as 37th Avenue and Northern Boulevard to the north and as far as Queens Plaza South and Vernon Boulevard to the west.

Photo: Long Island City Partnership.

The newly expanded BID will cover more than 25 miles of street frontage, making it the largest BID in New York City in terms of geographic area.

Laura Rothrock, executive director of the LIC BID and president of the Long Island City Partnership, said last month that the expansion will allow the BID to provide essential services and enhancements to newly incorporated areas, including street cleaning, beautification projects, and promotional activities aimed at stimulating economic growth.

The expansion will also allow the BID to provide horticulture services such as weeding and erecting hanging baskets, while the BID will also operate sanitation teams that sweep sidewalks and ensure garbage cans are not overflowing.

Rothrock said in a statement Wednesday that the Comptroller’s decision was a major win for Long Island City.

“This expansion will allow us to extend vital services—like sanitation, public safety, and beautification—into new areas starting in January 2025,” Rothrock said.

“This is a major win for the neighborhood, and we believe it will help make Long Island City an even more attractive place to live, work, and visit.”

Council Member Julie Won congratulated Long Island City Partnership for overseeing a successful campaign to expand the LIC BID, adding that the expansion would help secure vital services for parts of District 26.

“This expansion will bring important services to our neighbors and businesses in my district, including additional sanitation services, community support and outreach, beautification efforts, and advocacy,” Won said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing this expansion take action in the new year.”

