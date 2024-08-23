NewYork-Presbyterian announces closure of Jackson Heights Family Health Center

Aug. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

NewYork-Presbyterian announced that its Jackson Heights Family Health Center, located at 73-15 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights, will be closing down on Monday, Sep. 30.

NewYork-Presbyterian cited conditions at the building that fail to meet the hospital’s standards for a medical practice as the main reason for the decision to shut it down. This announcement came after the building’s owner and NewYork-Presbyterian were unable to reach a long-term plan to address these concerns.

As the Jackson Heights Family Health Center prepares to close, patients there will be moved to other nearby NewYork-Presbyterian locations.

Patients in need of primary care will be moved to either NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Medical Group (NYPQMG) Primary Care in Astoria, located at 41-01 30th Ave., the NYPQMG Primary Care in Sunnyside, located at 47-01 Queens Blvd., Suite 403, NYPQMG Primary Care, Family Medicine, Cardiology in Forest Hills, located at 112-05 Queens Blvd., or the NYPQ Primary Care Center at 182-19 Horace Harding Expy. in Flushing.

Pediatrics patients will be moved to either the NYP Queens Clinic – The Theresa Lang Children Center, located at 56-45 Main St. in Flushing, NYPQMG Pediatrics in Fresh Meadows, located at 198-15 Horace Harding Expy., Advanced Pediatrics NYC in Jackson Heights, located on the first floor of 37-12 92nd St., or Advanced Pediatrics NYC in Elmhurst, located in Suite C4 of 94-36 59th Ave.

Alternate locations for patients in need of OB/GYN services include NYPQ OB/GYN in Fresh Meadows, located at 163-03 Horace Harding Expy., Dr. Payman Jarrahy Private Practice – OB/GYN in Elmhurst, located at 94-11 59th Ave., Dr. Payman Jarrahy Private Practice – OB/GYN in Ozone Park, located at 95-01 101st Ave., and the traveling Mom and Baby Bus and Sexual Health Bus.

An additional alternate location for patients in need of all three of these services is the Urban Health Plaza del Sol Family Health Center, located at 37-12 108th St. in Corona.

Providing patients with the best, continuous care is NewYork-Presbyterian’s top priority, and the hospital will work with patients to transition their care to a suitable and convenient Queens location of their choosing,” NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement.

Each of the nearly 20 employees at the Jackson Heights Family Center will be moved to a different NewYork-Presbyterian location.

Patients who may have questions about the transition of their care or want to access their medical records can email JHcenter@nyp.org or call 718-670-2494.