Serenity in the city: Peaceful retreats in Western Queens you need to discover

March 14, 2025 By Jessica Militello

As the world feels increasingly chaotic, with political tensions rising, the days growing shorter and even the blood moon casting its eerie glow, the need for peaceful escapes has never been greater.

Whether you’re seeking respite from the noise of city life or simply need a moment to unwind, Western Queens offers hidden havens that provide the tranquility we all crave. From serene community gardens to quiet museums, these spots offer a much-needed break from the storm.

Noguchi Museum

Founded by artist Isamu Noguchi in 1985, the Noguchi Museum offers a peaceful retreat filled with sculptures and art in both indoor and outdoor spaces. The museum’s tranquil garden and sculpture rooms, bathed in natural light from tall windows, provide a perfect setting for contemplation.

9-01 33rd Rd., Astoria

Instagram: @noguchimuseum

Astoria Bookshop

The Astoria Bookshop offers a peaceful space to peruse new books or attend author events. Whether browsing the shelves or listening to a writer share their latest work, the shop provides a tranquil atmosphere for literary enthusiasts.

36-19 30th Ave., Astoria

718-278-2665

Instagram: @astoriabookshop

Yug Wellness

Located in Astoria, Yug Wellness offers a calm and restorative environment where visitors can unwind with yoga and mindfulness classes. Whether you’re a member or just attending a drop-in class, it’s a great way to release stress and find inner peace.

38-01 23rd Ave., Suite 201, Astoria

718-500-4674

Instagram: @yugwellness

Ralph Demarco Park

Tucked away along the waterfront, Ralph Demarco Park offers a peaceful escape from the more crowded parks of Astoria. With a picturesque view of the water, it’s an ideal place for reading, reflecting, or simply enjoying nature.

Shore Blvd., Astoria

LIC Community Garden

This hidden gem in Long Island City is a community-maintained space that invites visitors to relax among the greenery and flowers. A perfect spot to spend the afternoon, whether alone or with a friend.

5-30 49th Ave., LIC

Instagram: @lic_community_garden

RoGallery Museum of LIC

RoGallery Museum features an eclectic collection of contemporary art from emerging artists, providing a serene space to explore thought-provoking exhibits. The museum is open on weekdays from 12 to 4 p.m., offering a quiet and enjoyable visit.

37-02 48th Ave., LIC

Instagram: @rogallerymuseumoflic

All the While Art Gallery (inside Melting Cups)

Located inside Melting Cups café, All the While is a quiet art gallery and lounge space where visitors can enjoy coffee, art, and conversation in a laptop-free zone. It’s a perfect spot for unwinding in a relaxed atmosphere.

43-45 40th St., Sunnyside

Instagram: @meltingcups

Museum of the Moving Image

The Museum of the Moving Image offers a quiet space to explore exhibits that are both evergreen and current. Its serene atmosphere provides a perfect afternoon getaway. The museum also features a cozy café and an outdoor garden space, ideal for enjoying a coffee or working in a peaceful setting.

36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

718-777-6800

Instagram: @movingimagenyc

Sunnyside Community Garden

Founded in 1971, this lush garden is a peaceful oasis in Sunnyside. Visitors can enjoy the variety of plants and flowers, volunteer to maintain the space, or simply relax amidst the greenery.

38-1 50th St., Sunnyside

Instagram: @sunnysidecommunitygarden

Hunters Point South Park Extension

This waterfront park offers a calm atmosphere with scenic views of the city skyline and lush greenery. Perfect for a peaceful walk, a quiet lunch with friends, or a relaxing place to catch the sunset.

Hunters Point South Park, Long Island City

Instagram: @licwaterfront

Western Queens is home to many tranquil spots, perfect for anyone seeking some quiet time away from the busy city streets. Whether exploring a museum, relaxing in a garden, or enjoying nature, these peaceful spaces offer a welcome escape.

*This story first published in the March issue of BORO Magazine