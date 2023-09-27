Shake Shack to open at Heritage Tower in Jackson Heights next year

Sept. 27, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Shake Shack, the New York-based global casual fast-food chain, is set to open a new location in Jackson Heights next year.

The company, known for its Angus beef burgers and hand-spun milkshakes, will open some time in 2024 at the Heritage Tower, a recently renovated nine-story office building located at 82-11 37th Ave.

Shake Shack is taking a 2,730-foot space inside the distinctive-looking building, which is situated on a busy commercial strip in the neighborhood.

The new eatery will mark Shake Shack’s fifth location in Queens, adding to its locations on Austin Street in Forest Hills, LaGuardia Airport in East Elmhurst, Citi Field in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst. There are around 50 Shake Shacks currently operating throughout the state, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Shake Shack was established in 2001 as a hot dog stand inside Madison Square Park and today it operates in more than 80 countries including in cities such as London, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, and Seoul. The company has more than 470 locations in total, including more than 300 in the United States.

“We are really excited to continue to bring Shake Shack to more neighborhoods in the outer boroughs of New York City as we grow our presence in our own backyard,” a spokesperson for Shake Shack said in a statement to Jackson heights/Queens Post. “Jackson Heights specifically is an incredible community with diverse food offerings and a great restaurant culture that we are excited to join.”

The new restaurant will offer customers all of Shake Shack’s regular favorites such as the Shack Burger — which is made with Angus beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato — as well as various chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken bites and crinkle-cut fries.

The beef Shake Shack uses in its burgers is never frozen and does not contain hormones or antibiotics. The chicken the company uses is also never frozen, does not contain antibiotics, and is hand-breaded before being crisp-fried, according to its website.

The new Jackson Heights location will also have a variety of milkshakes on its menu including flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, OREO cookies and funnel cake crunch, as well as a non-dairy option. Other items will include frozen custards, a vegetable burger, and homemade lemonade.

Opening hours have not yet been revealed.

Shake Shack signed a long-term lease on its new space at Heritage Tower, which was built in 1998. Its recent revamp resulted in a refurbishment of its common areas, lobby and three-story atrium. New elevator cabs and mechanicals were also installed along with new roof, while incubator spaces for small businesses were also constructed.

The Heritage Tower is owned by RockFarmer Properties, a Douglaston-based development company. RockFarmer was represented by Kostas Koutsothanasis in the transaction, along with Benjamin Weiner and Christopher Walther of RIPCO Real Estate, which has offices in Kew Gardens. Shake Shack was represented by Roberto Rhett of GoodSpace NYC, a Brooklyn-based real estate firm.

The Heritage Tower’s current tenants include Judlau Contracting, a construction firm, and the Apicha Community Health Center, a low-cost healthcare facility.