St. Patrick’s Day fun without the booze: Best spots in Western Queens for mocktails and zero-proof drinks

With St. Patrick’s Day festivities already underway and parades kicking off last weekend, the celebrations are in full swing.

While pub crawls and pints of Guinness are staples of the holiday, you don’t need alcohol to join the fun. Many bars and restaurants in Western Queens offer delicious mocktails—crafted, alcohol-free cocktails that deliver the same complex flavors and festive experience as traditional drinks.

As mocktails and non-alcoholic options continue to rise in popularity, more spots are embracing creative booze-free beverages alongside non-alcoholic beers. Whether you’re looking for a cozy neighborhood spot or a craft cocktail bar, here are some great places to enjoy a festive, booze-free St. Paddy’s Day.

Sweet Afton

Sweet Afton is a local neighborhood favorite with delicious food and drinks, including an array of mocktails from their phony negroni or summers in Osaka, made with watermelon, cucumber, Yuzu, and lemon, and more zero-proof selections.

30-09 34th St., Astoria | 718-777-2570

Drinkology NYC

This popular cocktail bar is a great place to stop by for happy hour or drinks with friends. The space has an extensive list of classic cocktails, infused and smoked cocktails, and more. The best part is that every cocktail on the menu is also available in a non-alcoholic version.

43-04 34th Ave., Astoria | 917-396-4144

The Bonnie

The Bonnie is a go-to space for cozy vibes, delicious food, and fun events. Its great menu includes mocktails like the top buck, made with grapefruit, ginger, lemon, and honey, and the harvest mule, made with apple cider, lime, simple, and ginger beer.

29-12 23rd Ave., Astoria | 718-274-2105

Nur Thai

Nur Thai is a delicious Halal Thai restaurant that only serves non-alcoholic wine, beer, and cocktails. Their menu has many creative and aesthetically pleasing mocktails, such as mango tango or blue rain, and non-alcoholic wine selections in red, white, and sparkling.

31-01 34th Ave., Astoria | 718-874-3292

Oliver’s

Oliver’s is a great brunch spot, offering weekday and weekend brunch options. Their menu includes a choice of tasty mocktails, like the spiced mockarita, Frankie’s fresca, and the dry Astoria, made with hibiscus, pomegranate, lemon, and soda.

37-19 Broadway at 38th St., Astoria | 718-806-1476

Jack Jones

Jack Jones is another neighborhood gem that’s a perfect go-to for food and drinks. The beloved space has delicious and creative mocktails on its menu as well. Try the blueberry hills, made with blueberry puree, pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white, as well as some of their other refreshing non-alcoholic drinks.

38-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria | 929-424-3180

The Beast Next Door

The Beast Next Door has an extensive list of mocktails, including a non-alcoholic version of their classic mocktails, a non-alcoholic IPA, and prosecco. They also offer a slew of specialty mocktails, from their whiskey sour to the French 75, made with zero-proof gin, lemon, honey, and non-alcoholic prosecco.

42-51 27th St., LIC | 718-255-1612

Dutch Kills

Dutch Kills is home to various classic and unique cocktails, including mocktails. The bar does not have a list of its non-alcoholic selections on the menu; however, bartenders can tell you what mocktails they offer, and most classic cocktails are available in a non-alcoholic version.

27-24 Jackson Ave., LIC | 718-383-2724

DK PubLIC

Dk PubLIC has great food and a vintage vibe, along with an array of beer, wine, and cocktails. They also have a wide selection of non-alcoholic craft beer and IPAs, including alcohol-free versions of Stella Artois and Heineken.

38-40 29th St., LIC | 718-433-9316

Jungly

Jungly is a fun space with great food and drinks and many events throughout the week. They also have a delicious non-alcoholic drink called Sorry, Ms. Jackson, made with strawberry, coconut, and simple syrup. Guests can also ask the bartender which other classic cocktails they can serve non-alcoholic versions of.

12-23 Jackson Ave., LIC | 718-440-9456

Kakes NYC

Kakes is a cafe and lounge with lunch and dinner options throughout the week and non-alcoholic drinks. Choose from a wide variety of non-alcoholic margaritas, mojitos, sangria, and other special mocktails, like the pineapple express or their non-alcoholic coquito.

10-43 44th Dr., LIC | 870-525-3769

Solid State

Solid State is a perfect place to get together with friends to enjoy drinks and play board games or pinball. The cozy space also makes mocktails and offers ramen noodles as a tasty snack. Ask their bartender which classic or specialty cocktails they offer in a non-alcoholic version.

53-22 Roosevelt Ave., Sunnyside

347-935-3042

Lowery Bar and Kitchen

The Lowery is a cozy space with an intimate vibe, perfect for dinner or drinks. This neighborhood gem also offers mocktails, from their tasty pomegranate fizz, fruit punch, or the ginger man mint and cucumber.

43-02 43rd Ave., Sunnyside | 929-208-0054

43 Bar and Grill

43 Bar and Grill offers a low-key vibe and delicious food and drinks. The venue also has non-alcoholic drinks, like their pomegranate blueberry refresher or the berry lemonade, which is made with blueberries, strawberries, agave nectar, and lemonade.

43-06 43rd St., Sunnyside | 718-361-3090

