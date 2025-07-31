Your guide to new art exhibits and events in Sunnyside

July 3, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The art scene in Sunnyside is more vibrant than ever, and what better way to support local artists than by checking out some of the latest exhibits and events happening in the area. With exhibits that have been on display throughout the summer having their farewell events and new ones unfolding, it’s the perfect opportunity to ring in the new season with the latest art exhibits.

From solo exhibits to group presentations, here are some of the latest events taking place in Sunnyside.

Wild & Friendly

Opening date: Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Exhibit: Aug. 28-Nov. 16

Vital Art Studios Gallery

50-14 Skillman Ave.

This group art show is an ode to animals, showing off all of their sides, from untamed to affectionate, through painting, sculpture, photography, and more. The Sunnyside-based art gallery is located in the midst of cafes, bars, and restaurants, making for a fun outing with friends or on your own, to explore the exhibit, followed by drinks or dinner nearby.

Sun Signs exhibit

Opening date: Aug. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Exhibit: Aug. 29-Nov. 16

Aubergine Cafe

49-22 Skillman Ave.

Sun Signs is a new solo exhibition by artist Clara McClenon at the Aubergine Cafe. The exhibit is a poetic contemplation on the beauty of finding joy in simplicity. The exhibit will be available to view through the Fall and offers a mindful experience for guests as they enjoy the cafe’s offerings and bask in the moment.

Sunnyside Art Walk

Aug. 31, 1 p.m.

Starts at Cool Beans, 50-20 39th Ave., Sunnyside

The Sunnyside Art Walk is a recurring series led by Raluca Anchidin. This one-hour event highlights multiple stops throughout the neighborhood, from exhibits on display at local art galleries to creative window displays and more. The Saturday afternoon event is a great opportunity to connect with the community and support local artists and makers in the area.

~O~C~E~A~N~ Poetry & Reflection

Vital Art Studios Gallery

50-14 Skillman Ave.

Aug. 21, 2025, 6-9 p.m.

Artist Graciela Cassel will close out his ongoing exhibit at Vital Art Studios Gallery, which has been on display since June, with a special event featuring spoken word poetry from artists and creatives throughout the local scene, along with refreshments, including non-alcoholic beverages.

“Delectable” Afternoon Tea

Aubergine Cafe

49-22 Skillman Ave.

Aug. 24, 2025, 3-5 p.m.

Join the closing event of this solo exhibit by artist Ann Cofta, which has been on display at the Aubergine Cafe for the past three months. The Sunday afternoon event provides a great opportunity to enjoy the exhibit for the last time while mingling with others and enjoying coffee and sweets from the cafe.