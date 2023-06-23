Sushi by Boū opens modern speakeasy-inspired omakase restaurant in Astoria

Friday, June 23 By Julia Moro

Sushi by Boū has officially opened its newest location offering a modern speakeasy omakase concept in Astoria at 41-17 Broadway.

This is Sushi by Boū’s second location in Queens; the first is located in Bayside. The Astoria location debuts its newest Disco Sushi concept, with table service hosting up to 40 seated guests who have the option to order from a menu with maki and hand rolls.

The space also features the traditional Sushi by Boū 10-seat sushi counter, offering a 12-course omakase selection prepared by a seasoned sushi chef.

The chefs expertly guide guests through the omakase experience, hand-selecting the menu themselves. Sushi by Boū offers $60 for a 12-course omakase and $100 for a 17-course omakase.

The delicacies to choose from include the following: Hamachi (yellowtail); Botan Ebi (spotted prawn); Ikura (salmon roe); Hotate (scallop); O-Toro (fatty tuna); Unagi (BBQ eel); and their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’).

Sushi by Boū has a total of 13 locations and sister brands Sushi Suite, Trust Bae, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales bring the total to 19 spaces across New York, New Jersey, Chicago and South Florida.

Sushi by Boū in Astoria is open for dinner Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight; and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or Opentable.