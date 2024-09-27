Taste of Sunnyside returns Oct. 13 with over 60 participating businesses for a day of food and festivities

Sept. 27, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Food lovers, mark your calendars.

The Taste of Sunnyside returns for its 14th annual event on Sunday, Oct. 13. This festival, organized by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), will feature 60 local restaurants offering diverse flavors from around the world.

“Attendees will be treated to various tastes from local signature dishes and brews,” said Dirk McCall de Palomá, Executive Director of Sunnyside Shines. “Eventgoers will get to visit each participating restaurant, which is great for small business owners to make direct connections with their neighbors and for people to know where restaurants are located.”

A Celebration of Culinary Diversity

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m., allowing ample time to explore the food offerings from some of the neighborhood’s most beloved eateries. Participants can expect globally inspired dishes from restaurants like Bolivian Llama Party, Turkish Grill and Malaysian cuisine from Laksa Shop, along with local favorites such as Soleluna and Takesushi. Newcomers like Curley’s Bagels and Kora Bakery will make their debuts.

“Sunnyside is home to an incredible array of small, diverse businesses that make it one of the most vibrant dining destinations in New York City,” said Thomas Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “This event is the perfect opportunity to explore the unique flavors that define this community and support the hardworking local entrepreneurs who bring them to life.”

More Than Just Food

Taste of Sunnyside is more than a culinary experience; it is a community celebration. As guests sample dishes, they will enjoy roving musicians, a DJ and live performances by local artists. The event aims to not only highlight Sunnyside’s dining scene, but also foster connections among neighbors and support the local economy.

46th Street, between Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue, will transform into a vibrant block party featuring live music and activities for all ages.

“Taste of Sunnyside is about trying delicious food and supporting our small businesses to ensure our money stays in the local economy,” said Council Member Julie Won. “Thank you to Sunnyside Shines for helping us highlight the local restaurants that are the heart and soul of our district.”

Event Details and Tickets

Tickets for the event are $55, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at tasteofsunnyside.com. The ticket grants access to all tastings and includes a passport to guide attendees through the event’s culinary journey. To accommodate all guests, Sunnyside Shines will provide two shuttles and an ADA-compliant bus to transport participants along the route. Check-in locations will be at Lowery Plaza at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard, and at 46th Street and Queens Boulevard, where organizers will provide recommended tasting routes.

For those eager to get a head start, a special launch party will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at QBK Sports on 39th Street, offering a sneak peek of what to expect at the main event.

Participating Restaurants

The following businesses will be featured in this year’s Taste of Sunnyside, offering a wide array of flavors:

Arcobaleno Gelateria NYC (Italian)

Arriba Latin Fusion & Bar

Bajeko Sekuwa (Nepalese)

Bar 43 (Home of the Atomic Wings)

Baruir Coffee Shop (Roasting coffee since 1966)

Belo Bar & Grill (Brazilian Fusion)

BK Dim Sum (Chinese)

Blended Smoothies

Bliss 46 Bistro (French)

Bolivian Llama Party (Bolivian)

Brookside Market

Cardamom Indian Cuisine

Chakra Café

Chiddy’s Cheesesteak

Chihuahua Restaurant & Cantina (Mexican)

Chipichape Bakery (Colombian)

Costa y Mar (Ecuadorian and Peruvian)

Courtyard Ale House

Curley’s Bagels

Danubius (Romanian)

de Mole Mexican Restaurant (Mexican)

Elio’s Ice Cream

Floribella (Italian-Ecuadorian)

Empire Shop

Kaprichos (Colombian)

Kasbah Café (Algerian)

Kora Bakery (Filipino)

La Adelita (Mexican)

Laksa Shop (Malaysian)

La Pollera de Mario (Colombian)

La Vienesa Bakery (Colombian baked goods since 1968)

Limeña Pisco Bar (Peruvian)

The Lowery Bar and Kitchen

Mad for Chicken (Korean Fusion)

Maison de Gateaux (French Bakery)

Marabella Pizza (Italian)

Masa Madre Bakery (Mexican & international artisanal bakery)

McGuinness’s Saloon (Irish Pub)

Melting Cups

Moa Coffee

Möge Tee

Mr. Burrito Loco (Mexican)

Newa Chhe (Nepalese)

Ricas Pupusas y Mas (El Salvadorian & Mexican)

Rincon Melania (Ecuadorian)

Riko Peruvian

Rogue Bar

Sanger Hall

Seoul Bystro (Korean)

Shah’s (Halal)

SingleCut Brewery

Spicy Nepal (Nepalese)

Soleluna (Italian)

Sotto le Stelle (Italian)

Souk el Shater (Lebanese)

Sweet Avenue

Tacos el Guero (Mexican)

Tangra (Indian-Chinese)

Takesushi (Japanese)

Tito Rad’s (Filipino)

Turkish Grill (Turkish)