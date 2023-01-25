Violent Felon Who Slashed Man Inside LIC Nightclub Sentenced to 18 Years to Life in Prison

Jan. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A violent felon who slashed a man in the neck inside a Long Island City strip club nearly four years ago has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Dee Cruz, 35, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, having been convicted at Queens Supreme Court in September of attempted assault and assault for slashing the 31-year-old victim inside Show Palace NYC Gentleman’s Club, located at 42-50 21st St., according to the DA’s office.

Cruz, of the Bronx, approached the victim — who was being restrained from behind at the time — during the early morning hours of April 20, 2019, and then cut him with a sharp object across the side of the neck, causing a four-inch long laceration, prosecutors said.

The incident was captured on CCTV, although it is unclear who was restraining Cruz and why.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for surgery and survived the attack, Katz said.

“Thankfully, the victim survived this unprovoked grisly attack, which not only left a lasting scar but painful memories as well,” Katz said. “The long sentence imposed today by the court punishes the defendant for his vicious actions.”

The DA’s office said that Cruz was sentenced to five years in prison in 2005 for weapons charges.

In 2014, he was sentenced to six years in jail for attempted burglary.